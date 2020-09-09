Numerous arrests made during child sexual exploitation operation, Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety, with contribution from other law enforcement agencies, led a joint effort that resulted in multiple arrests after a months-long operation to combat child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking in Pinal County.
Arrests were made between Aug. 26 and Sep. 3- after detectives developed probable cause to charge five suspects during Operation Home Alone 2.
Four of the suspects were booked into Pinal County Jail, and one was booked into Maricopa County jail.
On Aug. 26, detectives arrested 40-year-old Daniel May, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. On the same day, detectives arrested 38-year-old Matthew Salley, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
On Aug. 27, detectives arrested 26-year-old Jordan Holloway, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
On Sep. 2, detectives arrested 44-year-old Christopher Butts, of Phoenix, for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Butts, a former Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detective, was out on bond for his arrest in February 2020 for the same charges.
On Sep. 3, detectives arrested 36-year-old Ryan Kellerman, of Maricopa, on charges of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Kellerman is also a suspect in a child pornography case with the Maricopa Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are still pending.
Operation Home Alone 2 is a joint operation involving AZDPS, the Casa Grande Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Maricopa Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
