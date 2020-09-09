1,337 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, September 9, including 30 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, some were in the Heartland: a woman in her 90s in Jackson County, a woman in her 80s in Williamson County and three women in their 90s in Williamson County.
As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,580 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 4,526,739 tests were performed in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.