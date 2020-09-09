Nearly 150,000 COVID-19 recoveries, 2,000 deaths reported in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus death toll is nearing 2,000 and the recovery count is nearing 150,000.
Health officials announced 833 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths as of Wednesday.
Tennessee has had 166,57 total cases and 1,931 total deaths since the outbreak began.
So far, more than 2.3 million tests have been administered across the state.
The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 400 in Shelby County after the health department reported seven new deaths Wednesday morning.
There was also a case increase of 69 bringing the total case count to 28,547 and 404 deaths across the county.
The health department says there are 1,646 active cases in Shelby County accounting for 5.8% of all cases and there’s 9,434 people in quarantine.
The county’s most recent weekly positivity rate, from the last week in August, is reported as 11.6%
As the pandemic has persisted in the Mid-South, health officials have been keeping a close eye on the status of health care facilities in the region. According to the Tennessee Department of Health status board, there are several hospitals on critical advisory.
A critical advisory means all resources are at max capacity.
Along with hospitalization, long term care facilities are also on the health department’s radar. There are 28 facilities facing ongoing COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff.
There are also 19 other facilities who have reportedly resolved their clusters. Clusters are considered complete or resolved after a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reported a new virus case.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
