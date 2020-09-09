Missouri resumes COVID-19 testing in eight counties.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Eight counties in Missouri will be resuming COVID-19 testing.
The counties include:
- Madison County Sept. 18: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Perry County Sept. 19: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ralls County Sept. 16: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boone County Sept. 14: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 15: to 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Nodaway County Sept. 14: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Charles County Sept. 17: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 18: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 19: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- St. Francois County Sept. 21: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; residents do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.
“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”
To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest
Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.
