KSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in McCracken County, Kentucky.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office closed the intersection of Cairo Rd. and Meredith Rd. due to an active investigation.
Approximately 25 minutes later, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that there was a deputy-involved shooting at the location.
The sheriff’s office stated that the public was not in danger.
It is not clear if anyone, including the deputy, was hurt in the shooting.
After the shooting, the sheriff’s office contacted Kentucky State Police to investigate, per the department’s policy.
According to Kentucky State Police, detectives and investigators with the KSP Critical Incident Team is on the scene of the shooting.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the north end of Meredith Rd. is closed between KY 305/Cairo Rd. and the railroad tracks.
KY 305/Cairo Rd. is open with normal traffic flow. However, there is no access to Meredith Rd. from KY 305.
The estimated duration is three to five hours.
Residents of Meredith Rd. will have access from the KY 1420/Noble Rd. end only until the investigation is complete.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.