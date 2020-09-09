Kentucky nursing homes to receive $41M in federal funding

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two-hundred-eighty Kentucky nursing homes will receive a total of $41,007,500 in federal funding.
The money will support increased testing, staffing and the purchase of personal protective equipment.
The funding was distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was made available by the CARES Act.
“Kentucky’s seniors need our help, especially during the coronavirus crisis. I’m proud the CARES Act continues delivering urgent assistance for nursing homes to help protect the residents and caregivers,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “Like all of Kentucky’s healthcare heroes, these facilities' workers are courageously working to keep our loved ones safe. I’d like to extend my gratitude, and, as Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to provide for them.”
In May, Kentucky’s nursing facilities received nearly $130 million. So far, they have received more than $1.3 billion from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.
Betsy Johnson, president of Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities and Kentucky Center for Assisted Living, said the money is necessary to provide PPE and other resources to protect residents and staff from COVID-19.
Signature HealthCARE President and CEO Joe Steier said they’re grateful.
“We are proud of Signature’s recovery rates, which have been in the thousands," he said. "However, Kentucky long term care providers continue to face enormous challenges each day, just to stay atop of the ever changing COVID-19 course. We’ll continue working to provide high quality resident care, keep staff safe, and have a positive impact and image in the communities we serve.”
In addition to the federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.