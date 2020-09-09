Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases, 1 additional death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 9, including one additional death.
According to the health department, a woman in her 90s passed away from COVID-19. She was previously confirmed to have the virus.
New cases of COVID-19 in the county include:
- Females - two teens, three in their 20s and one in her 30s
- Males - three in their 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s
According to the health department, they acquired the virus through contact with known cases or through transmission in the community. They are being placed in isolation.
A total of 141 active cases are currently being managed. As of Wednesday, there have been 1,106 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths. They said 18 people were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 941.
