4 Heartland high school seniors named semifinalists for The National Merit Scholarship Program

EVANSTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Oﬃcials with the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9 the names of approximately 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 66th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Out of the names selected in Missouri, four Heartland seniors made the NMSC semifinalist list.
Emma McDougal at Cape Central High School, Claire Southard at Notre Dame Regional High School, Noah Sparks at Jackson High School and Megan Benkendorf at Saxony Lutheran High School were all named as semifinalists for the scholarship.
According to NMSC, semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
Each Heartland student will be competing for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million, which will be offered in Spring of 2021.
In order to advance to the finalist level, semifinalists and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application which includes the following:
- student’s academic record
- participation in school and community activities
- demonstrated leadership abilities
- employment
- honors and awards received
Students will find out in February if they have advanced to the finalist level of the scholarship.
There are three types of National Merit Scholarships what will be oﬀered in the spring of 2021: 2,500 National Merit® $2500 Scholarships, about 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.
Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in April through July.
