Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:45 p.m.

Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:45 p.m.
The positivity rate in Missouri is 13.8 percent. (Source: Gray Television)
By Marsha Heller | September 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:54 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other topics at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 773 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Missouri is 13.8 percent.

A total of 95,113 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,661 deaths.

Currently, 1,061,230 Missourians have been tested for the virus.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.