Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:45 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other topics at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 773 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Missouri is 13.8 percent.
A total of 95,113 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,661 deaths.
Currently, 1,061,230 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
