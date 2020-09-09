Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | September 9, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:04 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Kentucky Department of Public of Health reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 3.91 percent.

A total of 53,319 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 997 deaths and 10,665 recoveries.

Currently, 929,212 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

