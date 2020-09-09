Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, September 9.
The newly confirmed cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 60s
- Males - one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Females - 0
- Males - one in their 60s and two in their 70s
The health department said the individuals are being isolated.
They say they are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 1,096 cases in Williamson County, including 26 deaths and 656 recoveries. In Franklin County, there were 287 cases, including one death and 271 recoveries.
