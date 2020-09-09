First Alert: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Wake-up temps are in the upper 60s. There will also be light to patchy fog in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel-like temps will be in the low 90s.
A few clouds will move into southeast Missouri this afternoon. There is a small chance for an isolated shower in this region.
Rain chances for the rest of the week are about 10%.
The drier trend will push into the weekend with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm when a front passes through the Heartland on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures return to the low 80s next week.
