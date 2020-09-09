Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases in Saline Co.

By Amber Ruch | September 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 4:42 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County on Wednesday, September 9.

The cases include:

  • A man in his 20s - at home in isolation
  • A man in his 20s - case status in progress
  • A woman in her 30s - at home in isolation
  • A woman in her 40s - at home in isolation
  • A woman in her 40s - at home in isolation

As of Wednesday, Saline County has a total of 194 cases, including three deaths.

The health department said White County has a total of 145 cases and Gallatin County has a total of 69 cases, including two deaths.

