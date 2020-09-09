Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases in Saline Co.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County on Wednesday, September 9.
The cases include:
- A man in his 20s - at home in isolation
- A man in his 20s - case status in progress
- A woman in her 30s - at home in isolation
- A woman in her 40s - at home in isolation
- A woman in her 40s - at home in isolation
As of Wednesday, Saline County has a total of 194 cases, including three deaths.
The health department said White County has a total of 145 cases and Gallatin County has a total of 69 cases, including two deaths.
