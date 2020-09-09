Carbondale man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Traeshonne Blythe, 27, of Carbondale, Ill pled guilty to the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a two year period of mandatory supervised release.
On August 17, 2018, around 2:20 a.m., a Carbondale police officer responded to gunfire in the area of North Wall Street at East Oak Street.
A K-9 track from East Oak Street led officers to the residence of Traeshonne Blythe on North Wall Street.
Officers located a gun and bullets inside the residence.
A witness was also located who saw Blythe fire the gun.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
