Carbondale man sentenced for home invasion, theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to prison for a home invasion in March.
Zachary O. Rennison, 29, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to home invasion and delivery of a substance containing methamphetamine.
He was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release on the home invasion charge and four years in the IDOC followed by a two-year period of mandatory supervised release on the delivery of a substance containing meth charge. The sentences will run concurrent to one another.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, in early March 2020, agents with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group opened an investigation into Rennison and his associates' activities selling meth. Between February 3, 2020 and June 2, 2020, Rennison sold just a little more than 4.0 grams of meth to confidential sources working with law enforcement agents.
Agents executed a search warrant at Rennison’s home and recovered small amounts of meth and heroin.
On March 20, 2020, Rennison and three others forced their way into the home of a Carbondale man. While inside, Rennison and his accomplices hit the homeowner with a bat and forcibly restrained him.
Rennison and his accomplices then stole property from the home and left the area.
The investigations of Rennison’s cases were conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group. Assistant State’s Attorneys Jayson Clark and Andrew Suthard were responsible for the prosecutions of Rennison.
