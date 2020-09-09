Cape Girardeau restaurant makes fair food during canceled SEMO District Fair week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau restaurant’s making sure people still get a taste of fair food, even though the SEMO District Fair’s canceled because of the pandemic.
“We’ve got a two-pound turkey leg wrapped in bacon like they have at the fair with a side. The classic fried Oreo and funnel cake," said Cody Kelley, Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse Chef.
The menu also features chocolate bourbon funnel cake, smoked sausage corn dog, ribbon fry nachos, fried cheesecake, and bourbon lemon shakeup.
“We don’t get to go to the fair this year. We don’t get to go and experience the fattening and nasty foods that you’re not supposed to eat all the time," said Chris Marchi, Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse Owner.
Although the 2020 Semo District Fair’s canceled because of the pandemic, the restaurant staff thought why not bring the food to town still.
“Our team just came together and said hey let’s give the town a fair menu since we’re gonna miss it this year," said Kelly.
“You kind of get to experience the community, get to experience the fair, without having to go out and mingle around a couple thousand people," said Marchi.
So far, it’s been a positive experiences for customers.
“This pandemic has made everybody look for new ways to do things and come up with ways to adjust, and I think it’s awesome that Mary Jane is kind of giving us this little sense of normalcy of what we’d normally be doing at the fairgrounds," said Parker Butler, customer at the restaurant.
“Nothing but good things. People are loving it. They’re excited to come in here and just be able to have that at home feeling that you get at the fair," said Kelly.
Marchi joked, just like at the fair, there’s no guilt eating fried food at Mary Jane. “All fat free and low carb," he said.
The restaurant will serve the fair food menu through Sunday, September 13.
