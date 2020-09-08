What you need to know Sept. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 8.
It will be another hot and muggy afternoon in the Heartland.
Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel more like the mid 90s.
No rain is expected this afternoon, just plenty of sunshine.
Tonight will be calm with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Our warm, dry, humid trend will stick around the rest of the week.
Rain chances have been pushed back into the weekend.
- A local pumpkin patch is now open for business, with social distancing measures in place.
- Pilots who fly vintage World War II planes have stopped in the Heartland for training.
- Several Heartland veterans have been recognized by the Little Egypt Quilts of Valor with a special ceremony.
- Organizations around the southeast Missouri area are stepping up and offering services and products to donate to raise money to help out the Safe House for Women after their annual fundraiser, VintageNOW, was canceled due to the pandemic.
- Health authorities are concerned the Labor Day holiday will end in a surge of coronavirus cases just like the one that followed Memorial Day.
- Evacuation orders were expanded Monday to more mountain communities as a huge wildfire churned through California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of blazes crews battled during a heat wave that shattered records across the state.
- A new social media trend, the ’Benadryl challenge,’ is being linked to a growing number of injuries and even deaths.
- Despite continued warnings about COVID-19, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando both reached capacity over Labor Day weekend, nearly two months after all the parks officially reopened.
- The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized with red paint overnight Monday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.