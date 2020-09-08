Warm weather looks to continue the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is trying to push this way but it looks as though it will stall out to our north keeping the Heartland warm for the next few days. For this evening we are watching a few storms along this front however, the current track of these storms will keep them just north of the area. We will likely see some areas of patchy fog develop as we head towards the predawn hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.