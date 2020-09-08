Warm weather looks to continue the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is trying to push this way but it looks as though it will stall out to our north keeping the Heartland warm for the next few days. For this evening we are watching a few storms along this front however, the current track of these storms will keep them just north of the area. We will likely see some areas of patchy fog develop as we head towards the predawn hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Wednesday looks to start off with a few low clouds and fog but will become mostly sunny again. It will be very warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will see the heat index approach 95 degrees in a few areas tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly cool down as we head towards the weekend. Hgihs will still reach the lower to middle 80s. There will be a slight chance of scattered storms over the weekend but right now most areas look to remain on the dry side.
