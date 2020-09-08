Tennessee reports 27 additional COVID-19 deaths, less than 700 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials reported 27 more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll just four under the 1,900 mark.
The Tennessee Department of Health also reported 645 additional cases. So far, there have been 165,754 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
With 148,165 cases now deemed inactive, TDH data shows 15,693 active cases in Tennessee.
In Shelby County, 146 additional cases were reported Tuesday bringing the county’s total since March to 28,478. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there have been 397 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Active cases account for about 6% of all cases reported in Shelby County.
Talks of a vaccine for the virus have surfaced and SCHD is now setting plans in place to distribute once the vaccine has proven to be efficient.
There are several long term care facilities under investigation for ongoing COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff. According to data from the SCHD, there has been 65 deaths across 47 facilities.
A separate set of facilities are no longer under investigation after their clusters were reportedly resolved. The health department considers clusters resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without identifying another coronavirus case.
During a task force COVID-19 briefing, task force officials said there were 11 businesses that were visited over the Labor Day weekend to establish compliance. Five of those businesses were forcibly closed with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
