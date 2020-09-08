Temperatures stay very summer-like this week

Another calm, hot afternoon on tap with temperatures warming quickly under all the sunshine. The active weather will stay just off to our northwest. Here we will see lots of sunshine with highs hitting around 90 degrees. Feels like numbers will be about 3 to 5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows very close to what they were this morning, in the upper 60s. Then we do it all over again for Wednesday, with highs back around 90 degrees. A few more clouds push into the area on Thursday and Friday. Next best chance for rain, which doesn’t look widespread, will be on Saturday.