St. Francois Co. Conservation seeking info on property damage

SAINT FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francois County Conservation agents are seeking information related to property damage and littering that occurred at Gruner Ford Access near Farmington on September 1.
Staff discovered a large amount of trash dumped in the area, which included a truck bed liner and barrel full of burnt trash.
Damage to the parking lot occurred during the illegal dumping.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 573-330-8038.
