St. Francis CARE warns community of scammer using the shelters name

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland animal shelter is warning the community of a scammer using their name to get money.
“He’s using our logo, collecting funds on our behalf and selling them homemade whatever,” said Diane Daugherty, president of St. Francis CARE.
Daugherty is talking about a man using her organization to make a profit.
“We got a message on Facebook last night from a fan of ours on Facebook that said she got a knock on the door relatively late and thought it was suspicious. A gentleman was selling CBD homemade cookies representing St. Francis and wanted to know if that was legit,” she said.
Daugherty says it’s not legit at all.
“Upon investigation, all the way back to mid-august, this individual has been going around mostly Carbondale we think selling CBD cookies, misrepresenting St. Francis,” she said.
She said many people gave the man money through Venmo, writing “for St. Francis CARE, donations for the pups and support for the animals.”
“That’s really low, you know, when you misrepresent a charity, that is really low. I wish I could say I was shocked I’m not,” she said.
And ironically just a week ago, the man knocked on the door of a St. Francis care employee, but his story was a little different…
“He said like ‘hey I’m going around selling cookies for a shelter near by for donations’ and I because I work at a shelter I was like, ‘oh what shelter’ and he said ‘St. Francis CARE’ and so we had a little conversation. I told him I work there, and he said, 'oh yeah I’m big into helping animals.”
Employee Grace Grimmer said it’s not out of the ordinary for people to collect money for the shelter.
“Overall, he was very kind and respectful guy. He wasn’t rude in any way, so I just thought it was this kid trying to get some money for St. Francis.”
Daugherty said she is still trying to figure out why someone would do this.
“You don’t take money out of somebody else’s hands who need it to benefit yourself. You know there’s please that you can get help. Don’t hurt us, to help yourself.”
Daugherty says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the scam.
She says she is hopeful something will be done.
