Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19
By Amber Ruch | September 8, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 1:38 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 8.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 312.

The newly diagnosed cases include:

Friday, September 4

  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s

Saturday, September 5

  • 1 male in his 30s

Sunday, September 6

  • No new cases

Monday, September 7

  • No new cases

Tuesday, September 8

  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 male in his 90s

The health department also reported three additional deaths: a man in his 60s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.

A summary of the 312 total cases includes:

  • 24 active cases
  • 274 released from isolation
  • 14 deaths

The health department asked that county residents protect themselves and others by staying home as much as possible. Continue social distancing of 6 feet or more, avoid large groups or gatherings of people. wash your hands frequently and use cloth face coverings in community settings.

