Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 8.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 312.
The newly diagnosed cases include:
Friday, September 4
- 1 male in his 30s
- 1 female in her 30s
- 1 male in his 40s
- 1 female in her 60s
- 1 female in her 70s
Saturday, September 5
- 1 male in his 30s
Sunday, September 6
- No new cases
Monday, September 7
- No new cases
Tuesday, September 8
- 1 female in her 60s
- 1 male in his 90s
The health department also reported three additional deaths: a man in his 60s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.
A summary of the 312 total cases includes:
- 24 active cases
- 274 released from isolation
- 14 deaths
The health department asked that county residents protect themselves and others by staying home as much as possible. Continue social distancing of 6 feet or more, avoid large groups or gatherings of people. wash your hands frequently and use cloth face coverings in community settings.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.