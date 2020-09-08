Perry Co. Memorial Hospital receives money to buy LUCAS device

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service now has an important lifesaving tool available to its paramedic crews.
Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) Auxiliary announced a donation to the Ambulance department in the amount of over $13,800 in support of purchasing a LUCAS device.
A Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) device provides automatic chest compressions according to the latest international guidelines in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
The device cuts back on interruptions that affect the heart’s preload and afterload of blood flow.
Additionally, given current challenges of COVID-19, the use of mechanical CPR devices helps reduce the risk of facemask leakage for the healthcare worker, and decreases their own minute ventilation, thus potentially reducing the risk of disease transmission.
The Journal of the American Heart Association found that the use of mechanical devices, such as a LUCAS device, provides ongoing high-quality chest compressions and tissue perfusion during an ambulance transport.
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), sudden cardiac arrest affects nearly 500,000 people each year.
Despite all of the advances of modern medicine, the only treatments that have been proven to improve cardiac arrest survival are early access to high-quality CPR and defibrillation.
Manual CPR is physically demanding, making it difficult to provide the high-quality consistent compressions required to maximize chances of survival.
“Adding LUCAS devices to PCMH Ambulance Service will allow paramedics to focus on other lifesaving efforts such as; monitoring airways and vitals, as well as administering IV and life-support drugs,” said Jenni France, Director of PCMH Ambulance Service. “The support from PCMH Auxiliary is a true benefit to our community, and greatly enhances the quality of care provided by our EMS team.”
