Passenger seriously injured in rollover crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man was arrested on multiple charges after a serious crash in New Madrid County.
The crash happened at 3 a.m. on Monday, September 7 about one mile west of Kewanee on Route AE.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the car Alonzo G. Patterson was driving went off the the rights side of the roadway and flipped.
Patterson’s passenger, 28-year-old Alexia Williams of Sikeston, was seriously injured in the crash.
She was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
Patterson was not hurt in the crash.
The 2002 Saturn SL1 Patterson was reportedly driving was totaled in the crash.
MSHP said 68-year-old Patterson was later arrested on five charges in connection with the crash.
Patterson was charged with assault second degree, felony leave the scene of an accident, felony driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident and no seat belt.
He was booked into the Mississippi County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.