Murray State University’s 2021-22 scholarship application now open

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s 2021-22 scholarship application is now open through February 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. CST.
Murray State provides many academic achievement scholarships as well as need-based scholarships and grants.
Murray State offers two types of scholarships: academic achievement and competitive.
Academic achievement scholarships are only awarded to incoming freshmen at the time of admission. Competitive scholarships require students to complete the Murray State General Scholarship Application and are awarded after the application deadline.
Recipients must reapply each year.
To learn more about scholarship opportunities and important deadlines at Murray State, please visit murraystate.edu/scholarships.
In order for University scholarships and discounts to apply to student accounts, undergraduate students must file and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The FAFSA opens October1; visit fafsa.ed.gov for more information.
Murray State continues to offer financial assistance to Racers and their families.
Based on the University’s most recent annual reports, $115 million is awarded in financial aid and scholarships.
Students looking to take their first step in higher education are encouraged to visit admissions.murraystate.edu to get started, apply and schedule either an on-campus or virtual visit.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.