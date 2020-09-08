MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend.
Last year, there were nine fatalities.
The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement activity during 2020 Labor Day Holiday:
MSHP Traffic Statistics:
- 274 Crashes
- 124 Injuries
- 10 (13 statewide) fatalities
- 145 DWIs
- 89 Drug arrests
MSHP Boating Statistics:
- 15 crashes
- 6 Injuries
- 0 Fatalities
- 7 BWI
- 0 Drownings
- 12 Drug arrests
