MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics
Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. (Source: Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd | September 8, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 4:28 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Last year, there were nine fatalities.

The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement activity during 2020 Labor Day Holiday:

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

  • 274 Crashes
  • 124 Injuries
  • 10 (13 statewide) fatalities
  • 145 DWIs
  • 89 Drug arrests

MSHP Boating Statistics:

  • 15 crashes
  • 6 Injuries
  • 0 Fatalities
  • 7 BWI
  • 0 Drownings
  • 12 Drug arrests

