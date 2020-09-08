27 more COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on Tuesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One male 30s, one male 40s, one female 50s
- Hardin County: One female 50s, one male 70s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, one female 40s, two males 40s, one male 50s, one male 60s
- Massac County: One female 40s, one female 60s, one male 60s
- Pope County: One female 70s
- Pulaski County: One male 20s, one male 40s, one male 60s, one female 70s
- Union County: One male 10s, one female 20s, one female 30s, one male 30s, one female 40s, two female 70s, one male 80s
The health department reported 12 new recovered cases.
To date, 685 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 879 cases of COVID-19
There are 167 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 24 deaths reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.
