3 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.
The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 8.
By Jessica Ladd | September 8, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 8.

The individuals are as follows:

  • Female – one in her thirties and one in her eighties
  • Male – one in his twenties

They are being placed in isolation.

One hundred forty-eight active cases are currently being managed.

To date, there have been 1,094 confirmed cases in the county, including 23 related deaths.

Thirty-six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 923 individuals.

