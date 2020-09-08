3 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 8.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her thirties and one in her eighties
- Male – one in his twenties
They are being placed in isolation.
One hundred forty-eight active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,094 confirmed cases in the county, including 23 related deaths.
Thirty-six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 923 individuals.
