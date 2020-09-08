Mo. Dept. of Conservation revises regulations on coyote hunting, invasive species control

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation updated regulations on coyote hunting and feral hog control.
The regulations in the Wildlife Code of Missouri were updated at the Conservation Commission meeting on September 4 in Jefferson City.
They said the change comes in response to citizen requests to the Regulations Committee to use night vision, infrared, thermal imagery equipment or artificial light to hunt coyotes and from landowners to allow their authorized representatives to use night vision, infrared or thermal imagery equipment without prior approval from a conservation agent to address damage caused by feral hogs.
The revised regulations also allow properly licensed hunters to use artificial light, night vision, infrared or thermal imagery equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes from February 1 through March 31.
The regulations will be effective on November 30.
According to MDC, property owners and their representatives can still use night vision, infrared, thermal imaging equipment or artificial light to kill coyotes or other wildlife causing property damage at any time of the year with written authorization from a conservation agent.
