Ky. launches website for home eviction relief fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky has launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website to further assist residents and landlords enduring hardships amid the pandemic.
The website will allow renters and landlords to apply for a portion of the $15 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The following are details about the application for the funds:
- Eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes
- For eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90 percent of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent
- For approved applications, payments will be made directly to eligible landlords
- Kentuckians may submit applications beginning, Tuesday, Sept. 8
Details about the application process and the new Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website can be found here.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear updated the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the CDC’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.
Evictions in Kentucky were suspended on March 25 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The Team Kentucky Fund and the Louisville/Jefferson County Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund are additional programs being offered to help Kentuckians pay rent during the pandemic.
