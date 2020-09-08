A Hot, Humid & Sunny Afternoon Today

An almost identical forecast to yesterday: mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and humid during the pre-dawn hours. The sun will come up and be out shinning bright all day! This means it will be another hot and sticky afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and possibly a few areas reaching the 90 degree mark. However, when we combine that with our higher dew points- it will make our temperatures feel-like the low to mid 90s. No rain expected this afternoon.