Home damaged by gunshots in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after gunshots damaged a home early on Tuesday morning, September 8.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 500 block of South Beveridge Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
They said unknown suspect(s) fired shots in the area, and a home in the 500 block of South Poplar was damaged as a result of the bullet strikes.
No injuries were reported. Police say there is not any suspect information to give at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
