Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.34 percent. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 10:00 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 291 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.34 percent.

A total of 53,064 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 996 deaths and 10,648 recoveries.

Currently, 927,819 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

