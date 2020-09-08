Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 291 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.34 percent.
A total of 53,064 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 996 deaths and 10,648 recoveries.
Currently, 927,819 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
