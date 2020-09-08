Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the region on Tuesday, September 8.
According to the health department, the newly reported deaths include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, all from a long-term care facility in Williamson County whose diagnosis was announced a few weeks ago.
“We are deeply saddened by these losses. Staff at the health department are working COVID-19 cases each day and our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones,” said Carrie Eldridge, director of emergency preparedness for the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, in a statement.
The positive cases are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:
Franklin County
- Females - One in their 20s and one in their 60s
- Males - One in their 40s and two in their 60s
Williamson County
- Females - Two teenagers, one in their 50s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Males - Two in their 30s and one in their 70s
As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 1,093 cases in Williamson County, including 26 deaths and 580 recoveries. In Franklin County, they reported a total of 385 cases, including one death and 243 recoveries.
