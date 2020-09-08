Former Harrisburg, Ill. doctor sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A former doctor was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his wife.
According to Saline County State’s Attorney, Brian Burns was sentenced on Tuesday, September 8 for the murder of Carla Burns.
He also received five years in prison for concealment of a homicide.
Carla Burns was murder in March 2016.
Burns was found guilty for one count of murder in December 2019. He was accused of shooting her, burning her body and then spreading the ashes.
There have been countless pretrials in the case.
