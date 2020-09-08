Flock of pink flamingos growing for COVID-19 survivors at hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System now has 116 pink flamingos on display in front of the hospital in their fountain.
Each flamingo represents one COVID-19 patient that has been discharged and healing at home.
Saint Francis Healthcare System Vice President of Foundation and Marketing Jimmy Wilferth said their team is a big reason why these flamingos are out here.
“The people here at Saint Francis, especially in our COVID care unit, have dedicated their lives to this,” Wilferth said. “Since March, it has been 24/7, nonstop. I can’t talk highly enough about our nurses, physicians, our team here, our support crew. It takes everybody.”
Similar to a jingle that is played throughout the hospital when a baby is born, a jingle by James Brown called, “I feel good” is played when a COVID-19 patient is discharged home.
