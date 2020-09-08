City of Paducah extends Market Square’s daily closure to traffic

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah has decided to extend the daily closure of the west side of Market Square to vehicular traffic through October 31.
In May, the city began limiting vehicular access and provided picnic tables for use by the designated restaurants.
This program is to increase the dining capacity for the restaurants by providing outdoor seating.
After receiving positive feedback from the community and the restaurants, this program will continue until the end of October.
A new feature in Market Square is the addition of lighting.
String lights have been added to create ambiance and functional lighting during the evening hours.
