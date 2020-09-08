Egyptian Health Department reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 4:43 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on September 8.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her under the age of 2, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 189 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 145 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

