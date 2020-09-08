Driver arrested after crashing into man on lawnmower

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - A Campbell, Missouri man was seriously injured after a car crashed into him while he was on a riding lawnmower.
The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Speedway Street in Campbell on Monday, Sept. 7.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Richard K. Benjamin, 42 of Campbell, was driving southbound when for an unknown reason his car traveled off the left side of the road and hit Weldon Wallace, who was on 2020 Murray riding lawnmower.
Wallace, 70, was flown to a Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP said Benjamin did not stop after the crash and fled from the scene.
Benjamin was arrested at 2:28 p.m. and booked into the Dunklin County Jail on a 24 hour hold.
He is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
