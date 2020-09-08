Crews battle fire at popular West Frankfort restaurant

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters were called out to battle a fire at Mike’s Drive-In restaurant in West Frankfort, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Crews got the call to the popular eatery at 9:08 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the building.
Crews called for mutual aid from at least eight area fire departments to help battle the blaze.
Due to the location of the business, Main Street was closed to traffic from Joiner St. to Hughes St.
Fire crews also used Gray Plaza, across the street from Mike’s Drive-In, as a staging area.
According to the West Frankfort Fire department, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the restaurant was heavily damaged.
