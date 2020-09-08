Confederate Memorial to be removed from city property in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Confederate Monument that the City of Cape Girardeau recently moved to a storage facility is being reclaimed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
At tonight’s city council meeting, Mayor Fox read a letter from LaDonna Scott, President of the Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, requesting the return of the monument.
They have appointed the director of the Missouri Civil War Museum to work with the city on the removal of the monument from city limits at their expense.
In her letter, Scott said, that “the monument was purchased, fabricated, and erected in 1931 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy with the agreement and understanding of the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri that the memorial was to be displayed in the city and perpetually cared for and protected by the city.”
"Therefore, we will cooperate with the city to remove the memorial back into our custody and care, thus eliminating the city’s current burden regarding it.”
The group has removed several monuments in the past including a 200-ton memorial in St. Louis and placed them in secure storage.
The council unanimously agreed to relinquish the memorial to the group within the next 30 days.
