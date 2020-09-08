Cape Commerce seeking Volunteers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Cape Girardeau city council held a study session Tuesday evening, to discuss the current policies and procedures relating to advisory boards and commissions.
The meeting was held at the cape city council chambers with the intent to share information about the process of getting area residents involved with the boards.
City clerk Gayle Conrad explains how the council is actively encouraging people to volunteer to serve so their voices can be heard.
“It’s the opportunity for citizens to participate in their local city government. To be a part information. To be a part of decisions that are being made. We have about 130 volunteers that serve on there boards. And we are always looking for applications. We want a representation of all areas within the community. Of all ages, of all races, and creeds. We want a diverse selection but if people don’t apply we don’t have a large selection pool.”
Conrad says the city is encouraging its residents to fill out applications in order to be considered for board membership.
She says it’s an opportunity for each ward to have a voice from the members within the community.
If you miss the meeting in person you can get all the information at the City of Cape’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
