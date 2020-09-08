Additional arrests in connection with the murder of Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz; 17-year-old male charged

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have arrested two more people and signed an arrest warrant for a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.
Two juveniles and one adult were arrested Friday morning.
One of the juveniles arrested Friday is a 17-year-old Cleveland male.
He has been charged with 11 counts; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with the fatal shootings of Skernivitz and citizen, Scott Dingess.
The 17-year-old male will be appear in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Tuesday morning.
Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the area of W. 65th and Storer Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital late Thursday evening, said police.
Police said Skernivitz and Dingess, 50, were ambushed while sitting in Skernivitz’s police vehicle.
Skernivitz became a police officer in February of 1998 was a nearly 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department.
He was assigned to the gang Gang Impact Unit and was recently sworn in as a Violent Crimes Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on the national law enforcement initiative Operation Legend.
He was also in the Cleveland honor guard.
When he applied to become an officer, Skernivitz wrote, “Being a police officer would give me the chance to work and help the public and a chance to keep the city in which I grew up safe.”
“He was the one you’d want to duplicate over and over again because he did the work the way it was supposed to be done,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.
“Detective Skernivitz dedicated his life to the citizens of Cleveland and made our city a safer place,” said Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard.
Skernivitz was married with two adult children.
His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 11 at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
The FBI has also set up a tip line at 216-622-6842.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.