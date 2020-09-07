What you need to know Sept. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, September 7. Happy Labor Day.
Today’s forecast is nearly perfect for Labor Day.
Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s, with mostly clear skies.
This afternoon will be dry with no storm chances, but it will be humid.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90, with a light wind.
Our dry, warm pattern sticks around for the next few days.
By the end of the week rain and storm chances increase.
Another round of cooler weather is possible by the weekend.
- ISP are investigating a deadly crash in Randolph County which injured an under-aged driver and a five-year-old passengers.
- Two people were injured in an early morning shooting on Sunday in Carbondale.
- Visitors celebrating Labor Day at Wappapello Lake are adhering to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.
- More than 1 million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election.
- Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he’s in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.
- Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Trump as tightly packed boats created large waves, officials said Sunday.
- The U.S. Census Bureau for now must stop following a plan that would have it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September, according to a federal judge’s order.
- Hall of Famer Lou Brock, one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s, has died.
- “Saved by the Bell” fans can now rent a home through Airbnb to make their Bayside High dreams come true.
- Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man.
- A boy named Bentley Boyers, who was born with a birth defect, found his perfect match at the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan.
