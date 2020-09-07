What you need to know Sept. 7

By Marsha Heller | September 7, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 3:48 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, September 7. Happy Labor Day.

Today’s forecast is nearly perfect for Labor Day.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s, with mostly clear skies.

This afternoon will be dry with no storm chances, but it will be humid.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90, with a light wind.

Our dry, warm pattern sticks around for the next few days.

By the end of the week rain and storm chances increase.

Another round of cooler weather is possible by the weekend.

  • Hall of Famer Lou Brock, one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s, has died.
  • “Saved by the Bell” fans can now rent a home through Airbnb to make their Bayside High dreams come true.
  • Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man.
  • A boy named Bentley Boyers, who was born with a birth defect, found his perfect match at the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan.

