Veterans receive hand made quilts for their service

ANNA, IL. (KFVS) - Quilts of Valor, Little Egypt was back again putting smiles on people’s faces.
On Monday, members of the group presented men who have served our country with a one-of-a-kind handmade quilt. This time in at the Anna VFW.
Six men were presented with these handmade quilts, but one could not make it due to personal reasons.
Little Egypt member Lori Christakos knows how important it is to thank our veterans.
“Its a total honor to give them quilts,” she said.
Christakos tells me it is important to put a smile on their faces.
“Doing this I want these guys to feel like yes you are welcome home you know we are so indebted to you for what you’ve done for us,” she said.
Quits of Valor, little Egypt area covers Southern Illinois.
Army Veteran Charles Patton was one of the men to receive a handmade quilt.
“To be honest man I’m deeply honored by this that there’s people out there that take the time hours and hours to put these together,” he said.
Patton told me, receiving this with his two sons by his side is something he will always remember.
“I’m just proud to be here with them be retired from the military now also I can get some good family time in every day,” he said.
Christakos says it is about making these veterans feel the warmth from their quilts.
“A comfort a healing, you know a thanks for everything that they have done for us because without them going and doing what they did, we wouldn’t be able to do anything that we are able to do now,” she said.
If you are wondering how to apply for one of these hand-made quilts head over to the Quilts of Valor website.
Make sure to add the Little Egypt group when applying.
