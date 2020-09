The forecast remains fairly calm, and hot for the next several days. Rain chances will stay very low, but temperatures will top out near 90. Feels like numbers will be in the lower to mid 90s for most of us. Rain and thunderstorm chances remain mainly to our north for the next 48 hours. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the weekend. The cooler temperatures we’ve been talking about look to hold off until next week now.