Pumpkin farm opens, adjusts to pandemic

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors, one local pumpkin patch is now open for business.
You can enjoy all of your favorite fall activities while staying safe during the pandemic.
“Today has been very busy,” said Dianna Koenig, owner of Perryville Pumpkin Farm.
Koenig said this is the busiest opening day the farm has ever had in its 20 years.
“We have spread out across the entire farm and so we have separate parking areas and we have activity areas so that everybody can social distance,” Koenig said.
Kayla Hood said she’s buying a season pass because she wants to bring her kids to the farm again.
“The kids were going stir crazy this morning so I’m like yeah, let’s go out and do something and its close by,” Hood said.
This year, activities are spread out across 25 acres of the farm and there are more check out registers to avoid long lines.
Koenig said limiting capacity on the wagon rides is her biggest challenge this year.
“You’re going to have to probably schedule reservations for a wagon ride if you want to be assured of getting that,” Koenig said.
She said around 15 people can ride at a time depending on family sizes.
“The other big adjustment of course is that we don’t have hardly any school groups. We normally host lots of school groups to the patch so we’re really hoping we can spread it out and everybody can still come out on the weekends,” Koenig said.
This is also the first year people can drive right up to the pumpkin patch.
“We’ve also pulled a patch close in to activities to where you can walk,” Koenig said.
The farm is open seven days a week through November 1st.
