Organizations help fundraise for Safe House for Women despite VintageNOW cancellation

“100 percent of the money goes to the safe house,” VintageNOW Founder and Director Deb Maevers said. “Just like VintageNOW, I never want to handle the money. It goes straight to their (Safe House for Women) account. I am so humbled that people in our community and our sponsors are still supporting our cause. This year has been a devastating year for so many. The Safe House has had extra expenses since due to COVID. They’ve had to pay for hotel rooms, etc.”