Organizations help fundraise for Safe House for Women despite VintageNOW cancellation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizations around the Southeast Missouri area are stepping up and offering services and products to donate to raise money to help out the Safe House for Women this year.
After COVID-19 forced this year’s VintageNOW show that helps raise money for the Safe House, a new fundraising initiative was helped introduced and organized by Elysia King, of Elysia King Art, with the help of VintageNOW’s Deb Maevers.
King said she originally was going to be a model in the show and was excited for her first year. However, after the cancellation, she wanted to still help by offering up a raffle for a painting.
King spoke to the Maevers and the Safe House for Women. Soon thereafter, more individuals and companies got on board to help out as well.
“If we unite with the thought of let’s fundraise together, instead of individual fundraisers happening,” King said. “Let’s just pull our resources, come together and work as a team. I knew that would be way more effective than me just selling a small painting.”
King creates artwork for clients but considers this more of a passion rather than making money. She said this was a great opportunity to take her passion and use it to help out those that need help, especially since the Safe House for Women was hit hard this year due to COVID-19.
“I’m a firm believer in women empowering other women and I’m a firm believer against domestic violence,” King said. “I think that so often that when women are experiencing abuse, they don’t talk about it. So it’s up to us to speak up for them on their behalf.”
Eden Health Spa and Salon Owner Sarah Kilpela is offering a service package as well. She said it’s even more important to help out because of COVID-19.
“COVID doesn’t stop the need,” Kilpela said. “The need will always be there. Now with women being quarantined, sometimes with their abusers, they need to get out more than ever. So, it’s really important for us to rally around them and give them all the support we can. Even though VintagNOW is cancelled, the need is not.”
The same goes for Carisa Stark, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse Owner who is offering three different packages to be raffled off.
“I knew I wanted to be part of it. Women empowering women!” Stark said. “I have always believed in the power of positive thinking and building each other up to be strong and independent. Now that it’s not possible to have the event, Deb isn’t giving up. The show must go on and in the form of women entrepreneurs helping women.
This will be an online auction or raffle that will be available to donate to a particular service every week starting at 3 p.m. on Friday on the Safe House for Women’s Facebook page.
There are nearly a dozen organizations that are taking turns each week donating a product or service to raffle off.
“100 percent of the money goes to the safe house,” VintageNOW Founder and Director Deb Maevers said. “Just like VintageNOW, I never want to handle the money. It goes straight to their (Safe House for Women) account. I am so humbled that people in our community and our sponsors are still supporting our cause. This year has been a devastating year for so many. The Safe House has had extra expenses since due to COVID. They’ve had to pay for hotel rooms, etc.”
“The Safe House is so appreciative of our community for once again stepping up to support our work, even in the midst of a pandemic,” Safe House for Women Executive Director Jessica Hill said. “With having to postpone the VintageNOW Fashion Show tht usually takes place each October, the “Women Helping Women” fundraiser is going a long way to bridge that funding gap. We are so excited to showcase a different product or service from a woman-owned business or female entrepreneur each week and make life announcements of our weekly winners.”
You can find these items available to donate to on the Safe House for Women’s Facebook page here.
Maevers added that while they cancelled the event for this year, it will still take place and be even better the next time.
“We are still going to present ‘A Tale of Time’, celebrating 100 years of fashion, music and entertainment, 1920-2020, on October 9, 2021 at the Show-Me-Center. This will be even more fabulous!” Maevers said.
