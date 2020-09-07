291 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m. Sept. 7, Beshear announced at least 53,064 cases in the commonwealth, 291 of which were newly reported Monday.
Fifty-two of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, seven of which were ages 5 and under.
The youngest was just one month old.
The Governor announced no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total at 996 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and today’s federal Labor Day holiday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
